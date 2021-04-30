Friday, April 30, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has sent a warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the deep state against trying to betray former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

In a social media post on Friday, Kuria, who is a Tanga Tanga disciple, said Uhuru will be committing an act of high treason for betraying the second in command and also an act of criminality if he betrays Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader.

Kuria further stated it is not only suicidal but also genocidal to betray the two leaders.

“To betray Ruto is high treason. To betray Raila is criminal. To betray Ruto and Raila at the same time is suicidal, it’s genocidal.” Moses Kuria

Uhuru has already betrayed Ruto by saying he will not endorse a thief as his successor in 2022 and he is trying to betray Raila Odinga with reports indicating that the President prefers either Gideon Moi or Musalia Mudavadi as his successor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST