Saturday, April 3, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to retaliate immediately after the UK government banned Kenyan travellers from entering its territories over Covid -19 surge in the country.

In a statement issued by British High Commission in Nairobi on Friday, the UK government said from April 9, 2021, no Kenyan traveller will be allowed into the ‘queen’s land’.

Although Kuria applauded the UK government for putting its citizens’ health above anything else, he asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the suspension of all UK flights.

Kuria noted the flight suspension would also save Kenyans from contracting the deadlier coronavirus variant being reported in the UK.

“I applaud the UK government for adding Kenya to the countries on the quarantine list. This will save many Kenyans from contracting the UK variant while in the UK. I now expect the Kenyan government to follow suit and ban the UK nationals from visiting Kenya or at least put them on a 21-day quarantine upon arrival,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

