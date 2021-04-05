Monday, April 5, 2021 – Dolphine Juma, a bosom female friend to Dan Omollo, the KDF soldier who was killed by his wife yesterday, has divulged more shocking details of how the deceased soldier suffered at the hands of his killer wife.

Dolphine revealed that Dan did everything possible to treat his wife like a queen but she didn’t appreciate his efforts.

She would treat him like garbage to an extent of insulting him in front of their kids.

At one time, he even fell into depression.

Dolphine’s long post should be an eye-opener to men who tolerate their toxic wives.

Just read screenshots of the post and stay alert.

