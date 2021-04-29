Thursday, April 29, 2021 – A notorious conman who parades a flamboyant lifestyle has been exposed in the popular Buyer Beware Kenya group on Facebook.

The heavily built man, who calls himself Woods Woods on Instagram(real name Sindani Wafula David), reportedly targets naïve ladies, who mostly fall into his trap because of the posh life that he displays online.

He posts photos driving top-of-the-range vehicles that he hires in car yards and sips expensive drinks to fool his victims.

He pretends to run an online trading company that he uses to extort money from unsuspecting ladies.

Ladies have been urged to be careful when he approaches them.

See screenshots exposing his con games.

See more of his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST