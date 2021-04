Wednesday, 21 April 2021 – Former Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, has moved on and married another lady, 3 years after he parted ways with his wife Priscah Mwaro over infidelity.

Ababu’s new wife is called Janet Angatia and she is an upcoming model.

They have a son who turned 5-years-old over the weekend.

Ababu’s chocolate-skinned and petite wife has a body to die for.

See more of her professional model photos.

