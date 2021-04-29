Thursday, April 29, 2021 – More details on the 4 friends who went missing after having lunch at a popular entertainment joint in Kitengela have emerged.

According to detectives involved in the investigations, the four were blocked by two Toyota Prado vehicles as they left the entertainment joint.

The unknown abductors lay in wait for the four as they were having lunch and pounced on them once they stepped out.

They were then forced into the Prados by their abductors before being driven away.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the four men were on transit before they decided to stop at Club Enkare in Kitengela to eat nyama choma.

The body of one of the men has been found at Murang’a County Referral Hospital Morgue.

The body was retrieved from Mathioya River on April 20, a day after the four were reported missing.

It was discovered by sand harvesters stashed in a sack.

