Friday, April 2, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko travelled to Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday despite President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cessation of movement order.

Last week, Uhuru announced the cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, and Nakuru.

The President noted that the move was necessitated by a spike in COVID-19 infections in the devolved units amidst a third wave.

Sonko went to Uasin Gishu County to meet Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, who had invited him for a small family gathering.

In a Facebook post, Sudi said other than spending time together and sharing meals, the two were able to reflect on their political careers, particularly on the 2017 General Election.

“Former governor Mike Sonko paid a visit to my home in Kapseret after battling myriad troubles and being branded a terrorist by the deep state,” Sudi said

“We reflected back when we tirelessly campaigned for Uhuru Kenyatta back in 2017. We drank milk together to signify deep brotherhood as stated in our Kalenjin culture,” Sudi.

Kenyans are wondering how Sonko was able to move out of Nairobi to Uasin Gishu yet the government has imposed a lockdown in Nairobi to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

