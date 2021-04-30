Friday, April 30, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is now begging Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, to forgive him after he linked him to the 2017 post-election violence.

On Thursday, Kibicho’s lawyer, Fred Ngatia, told the court that he had received a statement from Sonko’s lawyers asking the PS to consider settling the matter out of court.

The statement was reportedly authored by Sonko’s lawyer Evans Ondieki.

“I have received a proposal from Ondieki for a possible settlement. We ask that we come back on June 8 for settlement,” Ngatia said.

However, another Sonko’s lawyer John Khaminwa disclosed that he was yet to receive the purported advice from his client.

“We are yet to receive instructions from Mr. Sonko. What happened is this, Ondieki wrote a letter to Mr. Ngatia about a settlement, I, as the lead counsel, knew nothing about that letter,”

“I am trying to make sure that I can get some instructions from the client,” explained Khaminwa.

Sonko had accused Kibicho and some state agents of planning the chaos experienced in the country in 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST