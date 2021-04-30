Friday, April 30, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has urged Kenyans that there is no need of voting in 2022 because the ‘deep state’ already knows who will be president.

Speaking to Kenyans living in the diaspora through zoom, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, rubbished the 2022 elections saying it is of no point since the president is already predetermined.

According to Miguna Miguna, the determination of the Presidential winner is not through the ballot but through the baron of a gun.

“The determination of a winner is not through the ballot, it’s through the baron of a gun.

“They already know who they want to be president in 2022, so talking about 2022 is rubbish!” Miguna said.

On why he is still in exile, Miguna said President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, are afraid of him and that is the reason why they cannot allow him back in Kenya.

