Friday, April 23, 2021 – A middle-aged man identified as Newton Ngunjiri, was arraigned in court today for stealing a wedding ring worth Ksh 5 Million from an elderly couple in Nairobi.

According to Emoo FM, the young man was working at the couple’s house when he took the ring and vanished.

The couple reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

See the suspect in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST