Sunday, 18 April 2021 – Christopher Mosioma, who is famously known as Embarambamba, is a Kisii gospel artist who has taken social media by storm.

The controversial singer pulls crazy stunts in his music videos that leave Kenyans doubting his mental status.

Away from his weird behaviours, he is a responsible family man.

Embarambamba is married to a cool and reserved lady that he fell in love with before he ventured into music.

They are blessed with 5 children.

Embarambamba showered praises on his wife on Friday during an interview on NTV’s Trend Show, saying that few women can tolerate his madness but his wife always treats him with respect.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST