Monday, 26 April 2021 – Well-known city socialite, Amber Ray, has a younger sister who goes by the name Ellah Ray on Instagram.

Just like her elder sister Amber Ray, Ellah has been causing massive commotion on social media with her juicy goodies.

The light-skinned Kamba lady, who is blessed with a voluptuous body, claims she is a content creator and a fashion stylist.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST