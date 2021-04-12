Monday, April 12, 2021 – Police have arrested two Kikuyu ladies who are believed to be part of a criminal gang involved in drugging men at entertainment joints in Kirinyaga County.
The middle-aged ladies camp in bars and lure men using their beauty.
They were arrested after they drugged a 32-year-old man at a local bar in Ngurubani town on Saturday and robbed him of an unknown amount of money after luring him to a lodging for a night of ‘fun’.
They took his ATM cards and withdrew money from his bank accounts before they were arrested.
Mwea-East police commander Daniel Kitavi confirmed the incident and revealed that the notorious ladies lured the victim to nearby lodging, where they robbed him after spiking his drink in a bar.
See their photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
