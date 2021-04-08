Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has revealed the dangerous disease that will soon wipe Kenya from the world map if it is not stopped.

Speaking on Thursday when he accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to open a Sh 4 billion gun manufacturing plant in Ruiru, Matiang’i said Kenyans will not be wiped out by HIV or COVID-19 diseases.

He said the disease called ‘middlemannis’ is the one that will finish the country.

“In my country, I have come to learn that if Corona or HIV-Aids doesn’t kill us, the disease that will kill us faster is called ‘middlemannis,” he said.

According to Dr. Matiang’i, he has realized that almost every government sector is suffering from the disease even as he revealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta what he had unearthed recently.

According to his analysis, most of the public tenders to supply the government with critical equipment are inflated by at least 100%.

This is even as he condemned people whom he called briefcase carriers who are everywhere in every government office starting from Harambee house.

Matiang’i also decried the high level of corruption in the government saying urgent measures must be put in place to tame the vice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

