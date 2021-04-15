Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s bodyguard, Police Constable Hudson Wakise, who shot his wife and killed himself, was laid to rest on Thursday at his rural home in Kironge Village in Taita Taveta County, in a burial that was rather strange and odd.

Unlike the normal military and police traditions for fallen servicemen, Wakise was not accorded any of the honors.

The funeral was only attended by family members and close friends as no GSU officers had gone to his home.

According to sources, the traditions during a funeral service of an officer, include a 21-gun salute where colleagues’ fire in the air at the graveside, flag draped on the casket, and the military anthem being played.

In the event an officer dies by suicide, the send-off traditions are not performed at the ceremony.

“The officer is not even buried in military attire.”

“At times, even for the family to access the benefits may be a problem,” the officer divulged.

The funeral was a sharp contrast from that of his wife Pauline Wakasa, who was buried at her parents’ rural home in Matsakha village, Kakamega County.

The burial was attended by police officers from Nairobi, Kericho, Nakuru, and across Kakamega County.

Following the police tradition, her fellow servicemen and women carried her casket which was draped in the police service flag.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i also sent a message during the ceremony describing Wakasa as a courageous and disciplined officer but didn’t do it for Wakise.

Wakise, who was a Recce Officer, saved many lives during the terror attack at Dusit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST