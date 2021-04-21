Role title: Security Guards

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

We are seeking to recruit Security Guards to join our team of frontline staff. We are seeking individuals of high integrity who are physically fit. Besides these attributes, the candidates MUST in addition meet the requirements stated below

Responsibilities

Secure premises and personnel by patrolling property; monitoring surveillance equipment; inspecting buildings, equipment and access points; permitting entry. Obtain help by sounding alarms. Prevent losses and damage by reporting irregularities, informing violators of policy and procedures; restraining trespassers.

Qualifications

Have attained the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent with a minimum of D+ grade

Be literate to the extent of reading and understanding printed regulations, detailed assignment instructions, training instructions and be able to compose reports that convey complete information

Produce proof of computer literacy

Be able to demonstrate that he/she has no past criminal record by producing the Kenya Police Certificate of Good Conduct dated not earlier than 6 months on the date of application

Be physically fit and of reasonable height desirable for the role of a Security Guard

Produce a medical fitness certificate from a government hospital

Be able to produce a minimum of two referees’ letters from traceable referees who will be contacted as part of our employee screening process

Be the holder of a Kenyan National ID Card which is not defaced in any way

Aged between 25 years and 35 years

How to apply

