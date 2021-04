Thursday, 01 April 2021 – A video of a police officer whipping a bodaboda rider who was flaunting curfew rules has sparked mixed reactions online after Netizens accused him of enforcing the law selectively.

The cop whipped the boda boda rider mercilessly and let those who were driving continue with their journey without any disruption.

As they say in Swahili, “maskini hana haki”.

Watch video.

