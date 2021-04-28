Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Chief Justice nominee Martha Koome’s brother, Mwenda Rutere, has expressed joy after his sister was nominated as Kenya’s next head of the judiciary.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Mwenda said he is over the moon after his sister, who was raised from a humble background, was nominated to be the 15th Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

Mwenda said Martha Koome is very prayerful and emulated their mother who was also very prayerful.

“We thank God for what He has done for us.

“We are a family of 18, and we were brought up together very well by our parents.

“Our mother was very prayerful, and she (Koome) emulated her by being very prayerful too.

“She, as our kid sister, loved God very much,” Rutere said.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Chairperson, Prof Olive Mugenda, said the commission unanimously agreed to pick Koome as CJ after she topped in the interviews.

