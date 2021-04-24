Saturday, April 24, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has joined other Kenyans in reacting after Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, admitted to having played a role in the Sh 7.8 billion scandal at Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA).

In an affidavit to the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee on Thursday, Murathe said he financially assisted Kilig Limited to get a tender of Sh 4 billion to supply Personal Protective Equipments(PPEs) at KEMSA.

According to Karua, characters like Murathe may never get punished by the present government despite strong evidence linking him to the corruption case.

The former Gichugu MP argued that it is now up to Kenyans to come together and ensure such untouchable people like David Murathe can get punished.

“Only through the collective will of Kenyans” Martha Karua responded to a netizen who had asked whether people like Murathe will ever be held accountable by the present government.

David Murathe, a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, had earlier dragged Deputy President Dr. William Samoei Ruto’s name into the KEMSA scandal, saying he was more involved than anybody else.

The Kenyan DAILY POST