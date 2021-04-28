Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – A young man has been left with an egg on his face after he posted photos flaunting his three kids and bragged how he is a responsible dad at only 25 years of age.

Things turned south so fast after a lady, who happens to be his secret baby mama, emerged from the blues and exposed him as a deadbeat dad.

The 25-year-old man fathered a kid with the lady and then failed to take parental responsibility.

The lady went on a ranting spree and revealed that he has never bought their kid even a bar of soap yet he is pretending to be a responsible dad.

See screenshot.

