Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Jaja Rachel, the daughter 0f Murang’a Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, is rooting for single motherhood as an acceptable way of life after breaking up with her baby daddy, Ben Gatu.

Rachel was in a publicized affair with Gatu, an upcoming politician and businessman, which resulted in the birth of a daughter.

However, they had an ugly breakup after their daughter was born.

The single mother of one took to her Instagram page and said that marriage is not a must in modern society.

“It’s time we treat single-hood as an alternative way of life. I don’t think it is a must that people marry.

In the 21st century, almost everything is being redefined and the concept of a family as the basic unit of a society isn’t left behind,” she wrote.

According to her, those who have chosen to remain single for the rest of their lives shouldn’t not be judged harshly by society.

Here’s a screenshot of her post

