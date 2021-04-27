Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – Love is a beautiful thing and it is even more beautiful to see a couple in love and letting the whole world know about it.

Multi-talented Kenyan actor and singer, Pascal Tokodi, and his beautiful wife, Grace Ekirapa, are without a doubt the ‘it’ couple in Kenya right now.

Tokodi has taken to social media to gush over Grace and revealed for the first time how they met.

Tokodi narrates that they first met at a Java House and he was tongue-tied when he saw her and went on to profess his undying love for the soft-spoken media personality.

“On a certain 4th, You walked in a certain Java, 😌, it was my first time seeing you in person and I remember staring at you as you looked for a place to sit. You should have seen how wide my smile was when you chose the seat next to me.😄

You ordered Pancakes, pulled out your laptop, and started working, I on the other hand sat there looking at you wondering how I was going to make the first move, for a guy who usually has a lot to say, I was speechless that day, you must have noticed cause you looked up and smiled at me, I smiled back and that was the beginning of everything for me.😌

As you turn a year older, I want you to know that you are cared for and loved, You’ll make a wonderful mother and I can’t wait to make you one.😉

You are my person. This is Always and Forever, For People Like Us!!! Would you look at that? Enjoy your Day baby, I love you.❤️ @graceekirapa” reads Pascal’s message to Grace.

On her part, Grace admitted that the day they met is still fresh in her heart and she is grateful for the forever after.

“Honeyyy😭😭😭😭😭 why are you doing this to me😤😤 That day continues to be fresh in my heart and I am eternally grateful for the forever after. I Love youu Soooo much and this message I will print and carry with me forever❤️❤️❤️😘 Thank you Babie”.

