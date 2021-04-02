BY DCI.

In a murder most foul, a 24-year-old man lost his life last night, after a deep stab was inflicted on his neck. Henry Mburu Njeri was killed at a house in Embakasi, where he had gone to visit his estranged girlfriend Caroline Mutinda.

On arrival at her house located on the fourth floor of Charles Mberia Flats, he found CaroIine,24, with two other men making merry, as they imbibed drinks. According to witness staements taken by our officers, an infuriated Mburu demanded to know what the duo were doing in her house. An argument then ensued between the estranged lovebirds; leading to the deceased’s stabbing.

It is however not clear to our investigators, as to who amongst them actually stabbed the deceased. What is clear though, is that Mburu crept down the flight of stairs ostensibly to seek help, but sadly, collapsed as he approached the apartment’s gate. He bled profusely to his last breath.

Pauline Naliaka who lives in the same building, reported hearing some commotion coming from upstairs. “When I got outside my house, I found so many people in the compound saying that somebody had been killed and upon moving closer, I found out that the deceased was Henry Mburu Njeri,” she said.

Caroline Mutinda alongside her two guests William Nderitu and one only identified as Eshikimu, have since been placed in custody. They will be arraigned in court on Tuesday next week, to answer to murder charges.

Investigations into the murder are still ongoing, with efforts to recover the murder weapon being intensified

