Monday, 26 April 2021 – There was drama at Gacagi Slums in Thika after a man set his house on fire, following a domestic quarrel with his wife.

According to social media reports, the man fled from the scene after torching the house but luckily, no one was injured.

Cases of domestic disputes have lately increased due to stress caused by harsh economic times.

A day hardly passes before you hear of a domestic dispute that has turned deadly.

See photos shared on social media.

The Kenya DAILY POST