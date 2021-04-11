Sunday, April 11, 2021 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, couldn’t hide her joy after giant media station, CNN, featured one of the trending stories that she did earlier this week.

The story was about the death of Prince Philip, who was the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on 9th April at the age of 99 years.

CNN featured how other media houses across the world especially in Commonwealth nations reported the death of Prince Philip and Citizen TV was among the stations featured.

CNN featured the Friday bulletin done by Citizen TV’s Lillian Muli.

Lillian Muli took to her Instagram account and posted a screenshot of the coverage and captioned it, “Look mama, I made it. So happy about this. Thank you, CNN,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST