Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to finish his term in 2022 and go home since many Kenyans are not happy with his leadership style.

There are claims that Mt Kenya mafia and State House operatives are planning to postpone the 2022 presidential election over the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Kuria has told the president not to fall for the bait, adding that it will be noble for him to finish his term as stipulated by the constitution and vacate the office whether COVID-19 will still be ravaging the country or not.

“I have heard enough doubters from Kieleweke and Handshake say that the 2022 General Elections could be postponed because of COVID-19, don’t try it, just finish and go,” Kuria wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The controversial lawmaker advised the president not to use COVID-19 or any other thing as an excuse to extend his time in the office, saying that it might snowball into a never-seen-bloody revolution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST