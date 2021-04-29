Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has revealed how eating lunch with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga almost cost him his life.

According to Malala, it is only by the grace of God that he is alive today after getting immediate medical attention.

Speaking during an interview, Malala revealed that he was meeting up with ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2018 at Serena Hotel after a period of 3 months, having not eaten solid food in a bid to lose weight.

He had a short conversation with Raila during which he ordered a soft drink and loved the drink. After a while, Raila excused himself and told him to order lunch.

An excited Malala ordered mashed potatoes and pork chops, having gone for 3 months without eating real food.

He had initially been told to restrict himself to porridge and mashed food after 90 days of dieting.

When he began eating his lunch, he felt horrible.

According to him, he felt like his stomach was being squeezed.

What he thought was just a passing discomfort persisted and it got to a point where he couldn’t even breathe properly.

He was immediately rushed to hospital where he received instant aid and felt some relief.

