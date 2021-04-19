Monday, April 19, 2021 – With only 16 months remaining to the 2022 presidential election, President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s camp appears to be divided on whom the Son of Jomo should endorse for the top seat.

Many Kenyans are predicting that Uhuru may endorse either Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, or KANU chairman, Gideon Moi.

However, speaking on Sunday, nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, revealed the man who Uhuru will endorse to face off with Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, the two unanimously agreed that it is only the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who can take on Ruto in the 2022 general elections.

Waiguru said the 2022 presidential election will be a two-horse between Ruto and Raila

Kamanda, on his part, said the only man who is capable of sending Ruto to Sugoi is Raila Odinga and admitted that Uhuru will soon endorse him for the top seat.

