Saturday, April 10, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, through the Principal Secretary in charge of Early Learning and Basic Education, has issued elaborate guidelines to all County Directors of Education on how Form Four students will travel in and out of the locked-down counties after exams.

In the letter dated Friday, April 9, the county directors were directed to work with County Commissioners and Principals of Secondary schools to ensure that the travel of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates was facilitated.

Schools have been directed to organise with transport companies so that students are picked from school after the exams.

In addition, schools have been directed to ensure that students travelling home are in school uniform and that they have letters of introduction from the school.

Finally, schools have been instructed to communicate with parents about all the transport arrangements that will be held.

Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta put in place cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Nakuru, and Kijiado counties in order to manage the spread of the virus at the time when KCSE candidates had just started their exams.

The Kenyan DAILY POST