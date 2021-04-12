Monday, April 12, 2021 – A rogue county askari from Machakos County has been put on the spot after he threw spikes at a speeding matatu that had contravened council by-laws.

The matatu lost control, hit an oncoming vehicle, and almost caused a fatal accident in the busy town.

The rogue askari ran for his dear life after irate members of the public threatened to beat him up and burn the county council vehicle.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST