Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta may have played a major role in the nomination of Lady Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice.

According to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi, the outcome of the JSC interviews is proof that the state has captured the Judiciary.

He dismissed Justice Martha Koome’s unanimous nomination, asserting that there’s no way all of the panelists in the Judicial Service Commission could have voted to nominate her.

He insinuated that President Uhuru Kenyatta may have had a hand in the nomination of Koome so he could ‘use’ her later.

His concerns were echoed by Senior Counsel and Chief Justice Candidate, Fred Ngatia, who confirmed that powerful individuals pressured a section of JSC commissioners to lower his score.

“Four commissioners from Mt Kenya region reduced my scores yesterday afternoon after they were called by powerful people.”

“Without that intervention, I was far ahead of all the other candidates,” said Ngatia, who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta in the election petition case against ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2017.

