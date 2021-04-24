Saturday, April 24, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, needs to see a psychiatrist over how he is abusing Kenyans on Twitter.

On Friday, when confronted by blogger Abraham Mutai for being a toothless President at LSK, Havi hurled unprintable insults at Mutai.

“SUSPENDED LSK PRESIDENT @NelsonHavi, you call yourself a GENERAL but you are losing all battles.

“You can’t make any binding decision for LSK.

“You can’t STEP IN GITANGA ROAD (LSK OFFICES).

“You have been rendered USELESS. Yet you insist you are a general.

“You OVERATE yourself, Sana,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

In a quick response, Havi asked Mutai “Have you pooped or you need glycerin?”

Mutai replied to Havi by saying, “I’m not gay bro. I’m very straight.

“Your perennial reference to anus and such male private parts is worrying.

“After years of working with you I never even sensed this side of you. Alaa!,”

