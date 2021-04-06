Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday last week travelled to Uasin Gishu County from Nairobi to visit Kapseret MP Oscar Kipchumba Sudi at his home in complete defiance to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cessation of movement order.

The Kapseret MP said other than spending time together and sharing meals, the two were able to reflect on their political career, particularly during the 2017 General Election.

Sudi shared the photos of themselves dressed in casual clothes, bonding with Sudi’s children and what seemed to be a meeting with the elders on his Facebook page.

“Former Governor Mike Sonko paid a visit to my home in Kapseret after battling myriad troubles and being branded a terrorist by the deep state,” Sudi captioned the photos.

“We reflected back when we tirelessly campaigned for Uhuru Kenyatta back in 2017.”

“We drank milk together to signify deep brotherhood as stated in our Kalenjin culture,” he added.

However, Sudi did not reveal how Sonko travelled all the way to Uasin Gishu County from Nairobi despite Uhuru’s cessation of movement order.

In his address on Friday, March 26, Uhuru announced the cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru.

