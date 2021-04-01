Thursday, April 1, 2021 – The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Body (EPRA) has released a list of rogue petrol stations selling adulterated fuel.

The authority found 12 stations across the county that were either selling diluted fuel or fuel bound for export.

The rogue stations were identified following continuous monitoring of the quality of petroleum motor fuels on sale, transport, and storage throughout the country.

According to EPRA, the petrol stations found to be non-compliant were located in Embu, Busia, Nakuru, Kisii, Meru, Trans Nzoia, Busia Murang’a Wajir, Nyamira and Mandera Counties.

The authority also requested members of the public to report suspected cases of petroleum fuel adulteration or export dumping through the hotline number (0708444000) as well as through the Authority’s USSD Code (*363#) and SMS service code (40850).

Here is the list of the petrol stations caught selling diluted fuel:

1. Rani Filling Station – Embu

2. Lexo Energy Busia Service Station – Busia

3. Half Moon Filling Station – Nakuru

4. Nyatieko Filling Station – Kisii

5. BM Kanyakine Filling Station – Meru

6. Jire’s Filling Station – Trans Nzoia

7. Eagle Filling Station – Busia

8. Kuwait Filling Station – Murang’a

9. Northstar Energy Service Station – Wajir

10. Zams Filling Station – Nyamira

11. Quality Energy Service Station – Mandera

12. Mohamed Kosman Service Station – Mandera

The Kenyan DAILY POST

