Thursday, April 8, 2021 – In 2019, Lillian Muli’s ex-husband, Moses Kanene, hinted that he had moved on after breaking up with the renowned screen siren and flaunted his new lover by the name Grace Nungari.

Kanene, while unveiling his new lover, Grace, shared photos treating her to a bouquet of flowers on Valentine’s Day.

The photos took social media by a storm since Moses had kept his love life under the wraps after a messy breakup with Lillian Muli.

Lillian Muli was among those who wished her ex-husband and his new flame a happy union.

“They look good together and I really don’t have anything more to say. We’ve been separated for seven years dear. Plus, why should I deny him happiness and I found happiness too? It’s all good,” she said in an interview after Kanene introduced Grace to the online community.

However, Moses Kanene’s relationship with Grace hit a snag after some time.

They broke up for unknown reasons and Grace moved on and found a new man to warm her heart.

She got married to her new flame late last year in an invite-only wedding.

Grace and her husband look like a match made in heaven if the photos that they share online after walking down the aisle are anything to go by.

Here are photos that they posted while celebrating their 1st year in marriage.

