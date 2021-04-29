Zetech University

Exciting Opportunities: Senior Lecturers

Zetech University is a premier University offering exceptional learning to thousands of students from Kenya and beyond.

The University offers programmes in Information Technology, Business, Hospitality and Tourism, Development studies, Education, Communication and Media Studies.

Our Mission is to provide holistic education by promoting excellence in research, integrating innovation and technology in learning with the aim of developing well rounded citizens to impact the social, political and economic world.

The University has experienced positive growth in student enrolment and programme expansion.

To support this growth, and in line with our commitment to bring on board qualified, skilled and motivated staff driven by passion for their work and career growth, we are seeking to recruit suitably qualified candidates to fill the teaching positions listed below.

successful candidate will be an innovative individual who not only dreams of realizing a dynamic, tech-powered environment but also possesses strong capability in actualizing ideas into actions and results.

Individual talent supported by an achievement background shall be a key consideration in the recruitment.

Senior Lecturer- Human Resource Management (Part-time) – ZU/10/25/111

Senior Lecturer- Procurement (Part-time) – ZU/10/25/112

Senior Lecturer- Finance (Part-time) – ZU/10/25/113

Senior Lecturer- Management (Part-time) – ZU/10/25/114

Senior Lecturer- Entrepreneurship (Part-time) – ZU/10/25/115

Senior Lecturer- Business Intelligence and Data Analytics (Part-time) – ZU/10/25/116

Minimum qualifications:

A PhD in the related field from an accredited and recognized university;

At least three (3) years of teaching experience at the university level as a Lecturer or six (6) years post qualification research or industry experience;

Should submit evidence of research publications done as a Lecturer;

Supervised at least four (4) post-graduate students;

Understanding of regulatory requirements from the Commission of University Education, relevant examination bodies and professional bodies;

Must demonstrate management and leadership skills with a self-driven attitude;

Good analytical and reporting skills;

Organized with the ability to adhere to set deadlines and adapt to changing conditions;

How to Apply

Interested applicants to send their application letters and updated CVs via the email address vacancies@zetech.ac.ke quoting the respective Job Reference, indicating the current and expected salary not later than 13th May 2021.

ZETECH UNIVERSITY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER