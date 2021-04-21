Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Jubilee Nominated MP Jennifer Shamalla yesterday moved to throw a spanner in the works regarding the suitability of lawyer Fred Nga’tia to be the next Chief Justice.

Speaking during an interview, Jennifer Shamalla dismissed fears expressed by Ngatia’s critics who are concerned that since he has acted as a lawyer for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the past, this might make him an unsuitable Chief Justice, citing possible bias.

Hammering her point home, Shamalla reminded Kenyans that even former Chief Justice David Maraga, who is now hailed as a model Chief Justice by many, had his own unsavory past.

Referring to a ruling Maraga made when he was still a High Court judge in Nakuru, Shamalla said it should be remembered that Maraga freed four suspects who were accused of burning the Kiambaa Church during the 2007-08 post-election violence.

Back in 2016, when appearing before MPs for vetting, then Chief Justice Nominee David Maraga struggled to explain himself against allegations he failed to serve justice in the famous ruling.

When he appeared before MPs for vetting, Justice Maraga was pressed to explain his decision not to convict anyone during the attack on Kiambaa church at the height of the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Under intense questioning by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee led by then Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, the judge stood his ground.

Committee vice-person Priscilla Nyokabi (Nyeri County MP) raised the matter of Kiambaa Church arson case and demanded to know why the suspects were acquitted.

“I handled the… Kiambaa at the… time. Our judgement is not based on emotions but on evidence and the law.

“I also lamented over poor investigations.”

“There was no evidence to sustain a conviction,” Maraga stood his ground.

