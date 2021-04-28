Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Senior Counsel, Fred Ngatia, has accused the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of rigging him at the last minute in his bid to become the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking on Tuesday after JSC nominated Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice, Ngatia revealed how JSC members from Mt Kenya were compromised by powerful people to rig him out.

The senior counsel, whom many predicted would emerge the best, said that powerful individuals pressured a section of JSC commissioners to lower his score.

“Four commissioners from Mt Kenya region reduced my scores yesterday afternoon after they were called by powerful people.

“Without that intervention, I was far ahead of all the other candidates,” he explained.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi also read mischief in the marks awarded to Ngatia.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura, Havi questioned how LSK representative to the JSC, Commissioner Macharia Njeru, awarded the senior counsel 42 marks.

“As LSK, we are concerned that our representative could award 42 marks to a distinguished legal practitioner who had applied for CJ.

“If the guy is the top lawyer, how could he be the bottom candidate for CJ?” Havi posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST