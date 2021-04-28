Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia has congratulated Lady Justice Martha Koome after she was nominated as the next Chief Justice by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

On Tuesday, JSC chairperson, Prof Olive Mugenda, said the commission unanimously settled on Koome after she topped the interviews.

But in an interview with one of the business dailies, Ngatia, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said JSC might have rigged him out because they failed to disclose how they awarded marks to the candidates publicly.

However, he assured his clients that he will continue rendering them service diligently to ensure that justice has prevailed.

A source at JSC said they settled on Koome because of her 31 years of experience at the Judiciary.

The source said the commission believed that Koome,61, is the right candidate to resolve the 41 judges’ appointment impasse with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

