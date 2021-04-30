Friday, 30 April 2021 – Youthful gospel singer Guardian Angel, aged 31, is still madly in love with his 50-year-old wife Esther Nthenya, a mother of three.

When Guardian introduced his wife to the online community for the first time last year, many people thought that he was pulling publicity stunts to hype his songs.

Most people couldn’t understand how a 31-year-old man can fall in love with a 50-year-old woman.

But as they say, love knows no age.

They are happily married despite their huge age difference.

See the latest photos of the renowned singer spoiling his 50-year-old wife with love like a teenage girl.

