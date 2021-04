Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Renowned entrepreneur and brand influencer, Michelle Ntalami, has resurfaced on Instagram with juicy thirst traps.

Michelle rocked hot lingeries and paraded her goodies to Kenyan men, leaving them starving like a pack of hungry hyenas.

Everything about Michelle Ntalami is juicy but sadly, no man gets a chance to sample her hot goodies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST