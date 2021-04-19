Monday, April 19, 2021 – The widow of the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, Janet Magufuli, is sick.

Her illness was confirmed by her son, Joseph, who revealed his mother suffered a shock after the death of her husband on Wednesday, March 17.

Joseph spoke on Sunday when he conveyed his family’s appreciation to President Samia Suluhu’s administration, the clergy, and members of the security team for their role after the death of Magufuli.

“Mama yangu (Mama Janet) ana matatizo ya kiafya, alipata mshtuko kidogo baada ya Baba kufariki, anaendelea na matibabu hajaweza kuja lakini anawapenda sana Watanzania wote.

(My mother (Mama Janeth) has health problems; she got a little shocked after dad died, she is going on with treatment, and she has not been able to come, but she loves all Tanzanians very much.

“She has asked me to convey her appreciation to Tanzanians for their condolences and cooperation immediately after the announcement of Magufuli’s death until his burial late last month)” Joseph, the son of the late Magufuli, said.

Magufuli died on March 17 from heart complications.

This followed weeks of wild speculations that he had Covid-19 after he went missing from the public eye for about two weeks.

Since then, Janet has not been the same again.

