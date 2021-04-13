Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – A romantic man has raised the bar high after he proposed to his girlfriend in style.

The middle-aged man flew his beautiful girlfriend in a chopper that landed in a park and shortly after, he went on his knees armed with 5 expensive rings and asked her for a hand in marriage.

The lady was supposed to pick one ring among the five and luckily for him, she said yes.

While ladies are praising the young man for being romantic, his fellow men are calling him a simp.

