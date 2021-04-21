Thursday, April 21, 2021 – Yesterday, prominent lawyer, Fred Ngatia, appeared before Judicial Service Commission for an interview where he faced tough questions from commissioners who are tasked with interviewing candidates vying for the Chief Justice position that was left vacant after Maraga retired.

Although Ngatia told commissioners that he doesn’t like living a flamboyant lifestyle despite being one of the most sought-after lawyers in Kenya, he drives a posh Range Rover.

Here are photos of his expensive car.

