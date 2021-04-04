Sunday, April 4, 2021 – Mike Sonko’s youngest daughter, Sandra, celebrated her birthday in style after her wealthy father blew money to make sure that she had memorable moments with close friends and family members.

Sandra shared highlights from the lavish birthday party that was held at their posh residence and thanked her dad for treating her like a princess.

“Thanks papa for the amazing birthday,” she wrote.

Expensive alcohol and champagne were flowing freely at the party and looking at the photos and videos shared by Sandra, Sonko always goes out of his way to give his kids the best life.

Sandra is famous on social media where she displays a flamboyant lifestyle and at times, she pulls stunts like a socialite.

Here are the highlights from the lavish birthday party.

