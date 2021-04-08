Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Holy Dave, a gospel rapper, TV, and brother to renowned media personality, Joey Muthengi, is investing wisely while his fellow celebrities waste money on flashy cars, women, and booze.

The talented rapper, who made a killing when the gospel music industry was thriving, has taken to social media and flaunted his lavish apartment in Kilimani that he has converted into Airbnb.

The apartment is filled with all kinds of décor and furnishing to admire.

The posh apartment also has a breathtaking view with a swimming pool on the rooftop.

Here are the photos that he shared.

