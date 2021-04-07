Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Adewale Adeleke, the elder brother to renowned Nigerian singer, Davido, has surprised his wife with an expensive gift as she turns a year older.

While some of you cannot buy for your wives even a birthday cake or send them a simple birthday message, Davido’s brother surprised his wife with a posh Range Rover.

According to Adewale, the SUV gift doesn’t compare to the gift she gave to him three months ago, their adorable daughter.

“Happy birthday the love of my life! This nothing compared to the gift you gave me 3 months ago. May God bless you & keep you,” he wrote.

