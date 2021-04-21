Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Catherine Nyokabi, the 25-year-old lady who was brutally murdered by her 38-year-old mpango wa kando, was laid to rest yesterday at her village in Nyeri County.

Nyokabi was murdered by Evans Karani last week after she dumped him for another man.

Her body was found in a car that was stuck in the mud in Juja.

Evans was transporting the deceased’s body when his car got stuck, forcing him to flee from the scene.

He was later tracked down by detectives and smoked out of his hiding in Githurai.

The suspect has already confessed to the killing and urged the magistrate to speed up the trial so that he can start his jail term.

Friends and family paid glowing tributes to Catherine while others broke down during the emotional burial.

See photos and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST