Friday, April 16, 2021 – Here’s a statement by DCI concerning the arrest of a notorious gold scammer who defrauded a foreigner Ksh 300 Million by pretending to be a relative of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

Detectives have arrested a WANTED suspect, who defrauded a foreigner off Sh300 Million in a fake gold scam. Pauline Adhiambo Odok alias Rose Omamo, who has been on the run since May last year was arrested at Ololua, Dam Estate.

Adhiambo who has been masquerading as a relative to a senior government official, ostensibly to earn the trust of her would be victims, had convinced one Southorn Chanthavong, a director of Simong Group Company based in Lao, that she would sell him gold.

Alongside her other accomplices who have since been charged, Pauline had lured the victim to an office in Kileleshwa’s affluent Kaputei gardens, where the victim was allegedly shown genuine gold bars in heavy metal boxes and immediately, a deal was struck.

A flurry of meetings then took place, between 8th and 25th May 2019, after which the victim parted with Sh300 Million, being payment of an undisclosed quantity of gold.

According to their deal, the precious metal would be delivered to his home country in Lao.

It is after he had parted with the money being payment for the consignment, that things started going south. Chanthavong, who had been told to wait for his shipment in Lao, a top rice producing country in Southeast Asia, realized that he had been conned after being taken on a wild goose chase for weeks, when the shipment failed to arrive.

Immediately the victim reported the matter to detectives, Pauline went into hiding prompting a warrant for her arrest to be issued, in January, 2020.

Luckily, a few days ago, a concerned member of the public who had seen our appeal for the arrest of Pauline, spotted her and alerted our detectives on her whereabouts.

The suspect is currently in our custody awaiting arraignment, to answer to charges of Conspiracy to Defraud. We thank the concerned Kenyan who provided information leading to her arrest and call upon other patriotic Kenyans, to emulate his good example.

The Kenyan DAILY POST