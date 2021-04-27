Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – The Judicial Service Commission on Tuesday nominated Lady Justice Martha Koome to be the next Chief Justice after an extensive two weeks of interviews.

The JSC will forward her name to President Uhuru Kenyatta who will, in turn, forward the name to the National Assembly for vetting before officially appointing her as the next CJ before being sworn in at State House.

Koome will go down in the history of Independent Kenya as the first woman to ever hold the position of Chief Justice.

She will replace Justice David Maraga, who retired on 12th January 2021, after serving as Chief Justice and the President of the Supreme Court for four years.

The commission interviewed 10 candidates who included Justice Said Juma Chitembwe, Prof. Patricia Mbote, Lady Justice Martha Koome, Justice Marete Njagi, lawyer Philip Murgor, Lawyer Fredrick Ngatia, Justice Matthews Nduma, Justice William Ouko, Prof. Moni Wekesa and lawyer Alice Yano.

The Kenyan DAILY POST